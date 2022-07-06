Politics Vietnam wants to strengthen cooperation in areas of Denmark's strength: FM Vietnam and Denmark should continue to coordinate closely to optimise their cooperation potential in areas of Denmark’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, especially in climate change, environment and green growth, while expanding partnerships in education, training, high-tech agriculture, and people-to-people exchange.

Videos Party chief welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying a two-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the host counterpart Bui Thanh Son. On July 6, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for the Russian top diplomat.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese communist party officials hold talks Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hold an online talks with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on July 6.

Politics Supreme People’s Procuracy asked to continue renovating to meet judicial reform requirements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 6 urged the Supreme People’s Procuracy to continue renovating its operation to meet the requirements of judicial reform and the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.