At the eighth Congress of the PCC (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter to Raul Castro, former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), on the occasion of the success of the eighth National Congress of the PCC.



In the letter, Trong said Raul Castro’s decision not to run for the election reflects his trust on new Cuban leaders, who will continue writing new pages of history of the Cuban Revolution.



Expressing admiration for Raul's glorious revolutionary career over the past seven decades, Trong hailed him for dedicating his efforts to the revolution in service of the people, making great contributions to the revolutionary cause and socialism building in Cuba.



Trong described Raul as a close and trustworthy friend and comrade of the Party, State and people of Vietnam over the past more than six decades, who has inherited, developed and deepened special friendship, fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Cuba which were fostered by national hero José Martí, leader Fidel Castro and President Ho Chi Minh.



He reaffirmed wish and determination of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to further consolidate and deepen special friendship between the two Parties and countries.



Trong wished the Cuban leader good health, happiness and would make valuable contributions to the revolutionary cause of fraternal Cuban people as well as the Vietnam - Cuba ties./.