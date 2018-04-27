Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Source: VNA)

–General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has asked the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption to instruct competent agencies to double efforts to ensure progress of investigation, prosecution and judgment of cases.Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on April 27, Party leader Trong, who is also head of the committee, underlined the need to bring the case of “organising gambling, gambling” in the northern province of Phu Tho and a number of localities to court as scheduled.The leader also urged extended investigation into organisations and individuals who committed wrongdoings at Dong A Bank and first instance trials of sluggish cases.The case regarding Mobifone Telecom Corporation's purchase of 95 percent of the Audio Visual Global Joint Stock Company (AVG) will be under direct supervision of the steering committee, he instructed.At the same time, the investigation and settlement of a number of cases directly monitored the by committee must by completed soon, he stressed.Applauding efforts made by the committee over the past time to ensure schedule and quality of the handling of cases, the Party leader said the recorded achievements have demonstrated the Party and State’s determination to combat corruption, without “banned zones” and “exceptions.”The committee reported that the settlement of cases has been conducted on schedule set for the first quarter of 2018 and April, with three especially serious cases brought to court.They included the cases involving Trinh Xuan Thanh and his accomplices who were charged with “deliberately violating State regulations on economic management, causing severe consequences” at PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corporation (PVC), and “asset embezzlement” at PetroVietnam Power Land JSC (PVP Land), and regarding PetroVietnam’s investment of 800 billion VND (35.2 million USD) (PVN) in the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank).Party General Secretary Trong said fighting corruption is a very hard task, requiring the absolute sense of justice.-VNA