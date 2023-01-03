Politics Vietnam rising to new position with new footing, new desire Vietnam has become a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community over the years. Its immense fortune has created a solid foundation to achieve its goal of rapid and sustainable development in the future.

Politics Foreign ambassadors optimistic about cooperation with Vietnam in 2023 Ambassadors of the US, India, Australia have expressed their optimism about relations with Vietnam this year across fields in their remarks for the New Year.

Politics Vietnam – New potential, global position and aspirations Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner of all countries and a responsible member of the international community. Its stature has generated new potential toward rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.