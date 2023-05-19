The Vietnamese version, published on February 3, 2022, is an influential and far-reaching publication from General Secretary Trong.

Nearly 30,000 copies have been released and helped Party members and Vietnamese citizens better understand socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam, creating unity of thought throughout the country and promoting the strength of national unity to realise the strategic goals set by the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, and the people.

Initially, the book is being published in seven foreign languages - English, Chinese, Lao, Russian, French, Spanish, and Dutch - with the purpose of spreading the views, policies, and guidelines of the Party and State on socialism and the path towards socialism in the world, helping domestic and foreign readers and overseas Vietnamese understand more about the country, people, culture, and cause of innovation and development in Vietnam./.

VNA