At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC)'s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan joined a working session in Hanoi on August 5 with heads of Vietnam’s overseas representative agencies for the 2020-23 tenure.

At the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu said that 31 officials have been recently appointed and nominated as heads of the agencies, including those in strategic areas of great importance that need to bolster relations between political parties.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations have nurtured close-knit relations and effective collaboration in the implementation of political tasks assigned by the Party and State.

The working session offered a good chance for the heads of overseas representative agencies to further understand situations of the Party as well as tasks aiming at strengthening ties between the CPV and political parties of other countries in the coming time, he said.

For his part, Quan asked heads of overseas representative agencies, in their new positions, to continue carrying out guidelines and policies in regards to the Party’s external relations.

The agencies were requested to provide the commission with information, research, analysis and forecasts in their areas and of political parties, as well as cooperation in organising external relations activities.

At the event, participants also discussed relations of the CPV with political parties worldwide and measures to foster ties with them./.