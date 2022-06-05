Party committees of 2016-2021 tenure at Ministries of Science, Technology and Health given warning
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long(L) and former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh (R). (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The Politburo has given warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party committees of the 2016-2021 tenure at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) over their wrongdoings.
The decision was made at a meeting on June 4 of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Secretariat also decided to expel Pham Cong Tac, member of the Party committee at the MoST and Deputy Minister of the MoST, from the Party.
The Politburo asked the Party Central Committee to consider and decide disciplinary measures against Chu Ngoc Anh, who is member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party committee at the MoST and former Minister of the MoST, and Nguyen Thanh Long who is member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party committee at the MoH and Minister of the MoH. Anh is currently Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee.
The Politburo and the Secretariat made the decisions after considering proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.
The Politburo and the Secretariat concluded that the violations of regulations and mistakes committed by the Party committees at the MoST and the MoH had caused serious consequences. The three officials have degraded in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, resulting in very severe consequences and big losses to the State budget, thus affecting the pandemic control work and causing great public concern along with bad impact on the prestige of the Party organization and the two ministries.
The Politburo and the Secretariat also requested relevant agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures on the collectives and individuals that have been punished by the Party./.