In the morning, the congress approved the plan to wrap up the congress on Feb. 1, one day earlier than scheduled.

Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission read the presidium’s report on discussion results relating to the report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The congress elected the Vote Counting Board and approved the list of candidates to be voted as members of the 13th Party Central Committee (official and alternate).

In the afternoon, delegates conducted voting on members of the 13th tenure Party Central Committee.

The 13th tenure Party Central Committee will convene the first session to elect the politburo, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission and its head./.

VNA