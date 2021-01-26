Party Congress draws out ways to boost Vietnam’s prosperity: US journalist
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will draw out measures for the CPV to lead the country’s post-pandemic recovery and foster its prosperity on the path to socialism, said Amiad Horowitz, a reporter of the People’s World and member of the Communist Party USA.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Washington on the occasion of the Congress, which is taking place from January 25 to February 2, Horowitz said that not only Vietnamese people but also international friends are interested in the CPV’s plans in the next five years, as well as the path Vietnam will take in the international arena.
According to the journalist, more and more people pay attention to Vietnam as in the international arena, the nation had a successful term with the role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the 2020-2021 tenure, assumed the UNSC Presidency in January 2020 and will re-assume this role in April this year.
Vietnam has also taken part in many international activities, such as joining the UN’s peacekeeping missions and sending medical workers to countries worldwide, he said, adding that the nation has also been praised as a role model in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CPV has drawn out and organised all plans, therefore, the role of the Party is extremely important to this process, he stressed.
Horowitz said that the CPV plays an extremely important role in Vietnam’s successes in all fields. Under its leadership, Vietnam has moved from an underdeveloped country to a developing diplomatic and economic centre.
Hailing the great significance of the 13th National Party Congress, he affirmed that the Communist Party USA supports the CPV’s implementation of important plans adopted at this congress./.