The 13th National Party Congress takes place in Hanoi from Jan. 25 - Feb. 2, 2021.

It is a significant political event of the Party and the nation.

The event reviews the implementation of the previous congress’ resolution, 35 years of implementing “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, 30 years of implementing 1991 Political Platform, 10 years of implementing the amended Political Platform and the National Socio-economic Development Strategy 2011-2020.

The congress sets out socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025; determines goals and orientations to 2030 and a vision for national development to 2045.

The congress is a significant milestone in the development cause of the Party, country and people. It presents orientations for the future. It identifies a further vision towards the middle of the 21st century, striving for Vietnam to join the list of developed countries worldwide.

Overall and detailed targets set by the Congress lay a firm foundation for identifying orientations, tasks and concrete measures to develop and defend the nation.

The congress also ensures consistency between mindsets and actions in the entire Party, people and military from now to the middle of the 21st century./.

