Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, RoK celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20 celebrating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

Politics NA leader asks for prompt implementation of resolution on supervision of legal documents National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 20 chaired a conference on the implementation of a resolution guiding the implementation of supervision over legal normative documents by the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees.