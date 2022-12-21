Party delegation attends African National Congress’s national conference
A Party delegation led by Nguyen Dinh Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak province, attended the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa from December 15-21.
At the event, Trung spoke highly of the important achievements gained by the ANC and the Government of South Africa in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting economic recovery, and ensuring social welfare.
He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to promote the traditional friendship between the two parties and the two countries.
At this conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling party.
During their stay in South Africa, the Vietnamese delegation met with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the President of South Africa, and new Vice President of the Party Paul Mashatile, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, and General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila.
At the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on specific measures to consolidate and develop bilateral relations in various fields in the context that Vietnam and South Africa will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023.
The delegation also met many international delegates, reaffirming the Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and being an active and responsible member of the international community; as well as their wish to further strengthen the relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and other political parties./.