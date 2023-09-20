Standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon (fourth, from left) and Vietnamese delegates are at Canada’s MaRS Discovery District. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon held a working session with Canada’s MaRS Discovery District - the largest urban innovation hub in North America, as part of their working trip to Canada from September 18-19.

Mon said the working visit will contribute to enriching Vietnam's experience and help the country build more effective science and technology development policies.



The official said his commission hopes to expand research collaboration and exchange experiences with MaRS and policy-making and management agencies of Ontario province in sectors such as culture, education and external information. as well as in the research and application of new technology and digital transformation activities.



MaRS has become the pillar in Ontario's technology ecosystem over the past 10 years. The centre has contributed to creating innovation infrastructure to transform the economy and facilitate productivity and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Projects supported by MaRS have contributed 29.6 billion USD to Ontario's GDP in recent times.



Science-technology is one of the priority areas stated in the two countries' joint declaration on establishing a comprehensive partnership in 2017. Vietnam is also actively implementing a project to develop the Vietnam-Canada relations for the 2020-2025 period which focuses on this field.

The Canadian Government has supported many projects to improve policy and scientific research capacity in Vietnam.

During his stay in Canada, Mon also had a meeting with outstanding representatives of the Vietnamese community in Ontario./.