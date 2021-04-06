Party Delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front has new chief
Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Secretary of the VFF's Party Delegation in the 2019-2024 tenure (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Political Bureau has assigned Do Van Chien, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, to hold the position of Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in the 2019-2024 tenure.
Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Ha Ban announced the appointment decision at a conference held by the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on April 6.
Chien has worked as Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs.
Congratulating Chien on his assignment to the new position, Politburo member, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man expressed his belief that Chien and members of the Party Delegation of the VFF will complete all missions, further promoting the role of the VFF in the current period.
For his part, Chien pledged to continue improving his political virtue and enriching his knowledge to make more contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people./.