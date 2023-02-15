Party delegation pays working visit to Cuba
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Vu Trong Lam paid a working visit to Cuba from February 9-14.
From February 10-12, the delegation participated in the first international meeting of political ideological magazines and newspapers of political parties, left-wing and progressive movements in Havana, together with 40 Cuban scholars and nearly 100 delegates from 34 countries.
The event was held by the Socialist Cuba magazine, a theoretical and political body of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), within the framework of the 31st Havana International Book Fair.
During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation had meetings with Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Secretary of the PCC Central Committee, head of its Ideological Department; Ángel Arzuaga Reyes, permanent deputy head of the Committee’s Department for External Relations; and Enrique Ubieta Gómez, Editor-in-Chief of Socialist Cuba magazine. They also had working sessions with leaders of the Ñico Lopéz Party higher school, Granma daily - the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Cuba, and the April publishing house.
At the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, and agreed to promote the traditional and long-term cooperation between press and publishing agencies, thus contributing to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and two countries.
The Cuban side proposed increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels; opening training courses for reporters and editors.
For his part, Lam affirmed that the CPV always attaches importance to ideological work, especially in the current era of social media. He added that Vietnam is willing to support Cuba to strengthen the ideological front./.