Party delegation pays working visit to Mexico
Talks between Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutierrez (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia paid a working visit to Mexico from August 24-28.
While in Mexico, Nghia held talks with General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutierrez; received President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Femat Bañuelos, who is also President of the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; and worked with Sofia Carvajal, secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
Nghia said that his visit aimed to boost friendship and cooperation between the CPV and the PT and other Mexican political parties, thus contributing to strengthening and deepening the two countries’ time-tested relations in various fields.
The CPV and the PT have many opportunities to cooperate in training and fostering revolutionary ideals for young people, thereby upholding patriotism and national pride for the next generations.
PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez expressed his wish that Vietnam will continue to promote the results achieved as well as maintain the study of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.
Working session between Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia (second from left) and secretary of international affairs of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party Sofia Carvajal (Photo: VNA)

Meeting Sofia Carvajal, the Vietnamese official thanked the PRI and Mexican people for supporting Vietnam in its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the nation building and safeguarding cause at present.
The Communist Party of Vietnam wants to continue tightening and further developing its traditional cooperation with the PRI in all fields for the benefit of the two countries' people as well as for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
CPV delegation attends Latin American seminar on President Ho Chi Minh's background, career and ideology (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the CPV delegation attended a Latin American seminar on President Ho Chi Minh's background, career and ideology jointly organised by the PT and the Mexican Senate.
CPV delegation visits President Ho Chi Minh's Monument in downtown Mexico City (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the delegation visited and offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's Monument in downtown Mexico City./.