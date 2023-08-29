Politics Vietnam determined to build modern, comprehensive, strong diplomatic sector: FM Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed the diplomatic sector, under the leadership of the Party, is determined to build a modern, comprehensive and strong diplomacy, contributing to successfully completing the resolution and foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnam resolutely opposes Taiwan’s live-fire drills in East Sea The organisation of live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) is a serious infringement upon Vietnam's territorial sovereignty over Truong Sa, said Pham Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 28.

Politics Kazakh Ambassador awarded friendship insignia Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” in recognition of his invaluable contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people.