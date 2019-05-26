The delegation at a meeting with General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) and Minister for Regional Integration Policies Miguel Mejia (L, centre) (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs, made a working visit to the Dominican Republic from May 23-26.While there, Trac had separate meetings with President of the republic Danilo Medina and President of the Chamber of Deputies Radhames Camacho, during which he briefed them on the situation in Vietnam and affirmed the country’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of relations for peace, cooperation and development.The CPV has over the past years attached importance to and broadened relations with many political parties, the official highlighted.The Dominican leaders expressed their admiration and special sentiment to the Vietnamese people and President Ho Chi Minh, and affirmed that the erection of the monument dedicated to the late leader in the capital city of Santo Domingo in 2013 as a vivid manifestation. They spoke highly of the development achievements reaped by Vietnam after more than 30 years of renewal and proposed concrete measures to further push up bilateral relations, especially in politics, economy and trade aimed at further developing relations between the two countries.Within the framework of the visit, Trade had talks with General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) and Minister for Regional Integration Policies Miguel Mejia and vice general secretary of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (DLP), Senator Cristina Lizardo. During the talks, Trac and those officials agreed to continue high-level contacts and exchange of delegations as well as theoretical and practical experiences. They also compared notes on the situation of each country and party, and agreed to support each other in broadening their relations with other political parties.Also as part of the visit, the delegation had working sessions with Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas, Minister of Interior and Police Jose Ramon Fadul, among others. They agreed to intensify cooperation and exchange experiences so as cement and improve relations between the two countries in the time to come.-VNA