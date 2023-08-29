Vietnamese and Nigerian officials in a group photo. (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Pham Tat Thang, member of its Central Committee and permanent deputy head of the committee’s



He spoke highly of Nigeria’s role in settling common challenges in the region and the world, and affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the country. A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Pham Tat Thang, member of its Central Committee and permanent deputy head of the committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation , paid a visit to Nigeria from August 25-27.On behalf of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Party, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Adamu Ibrahim Lamuwa had a working session with Thang and Vietnamese Ambassador to Nigeria Bui Quoc Hung.The Vietnamese delegation also held talks with Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Samuel Anyanwu.Speaking at these meetings, Thang congratulated the APC Party on its victory in the general election earlier this year, as well as achievements Nigeria has recorded in economic development, and security and political stability over the past years.He spoke highly of Nigeria’s role in settling common challenges in the region and the world, and affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the country.

The official expressed his hope that the two sides will step up the exchange of experience in national management, Party building, and the handling of socio-economic issues.



He suggested the two countries prioritise trade, economic and investment activities, create optimal conditions for their businesses to access the respective markets, and promote friendship and cooperation between mass organisations.



The host officials emphasised the importance Nigeria attaches to the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, saying they are impressed by the Southeast Asian nation’s socio-economic achievements.



They expressed their belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV, Vietnam will reap more achievements, and their hope for more intensive bilateral collaboration in politics, diplomacy, and non-traditional security challenge response.



Vietnam and Nigeria should expand their economic cooperation in the areas where both have potential, the hosts said, suggesting the CPV enhance connectivity with political parties in Nigeria.



The two sides compared notes on specific measures to boost the bilateral ties, and agreed to continue their close coordination at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, and complete mechanisms and legal institutions to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in a more substantive and effective fashion./.

