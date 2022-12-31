Party diplomacy contributes to raising Vietnam’s position: senior official
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Under the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, forces in charge of foreign affairs have fulfilled their important tasks of contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment at home and raising the country’s position in the international arena, a senior Party official has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency regarding Party diplomacy, Le Hoai Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, affirmed that Vietnam has expanded its partnerships in 2022, not only with political parties but also with States and people’s organisations.
Party diplomacy has been conducted through various forms such as phone talks, official visits, theory workshops and experience exchanges, among others, he continued.
Vietnam and its partners have enhanced their mutual understanding and consolidated their political trust, the official stressed.
Trung highlighted Vietnam's relations with neighbouring countries, recalling the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in late 2022, which was a success across spheres.
Vietnam celebrated the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with Laos, and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Cambodia this year, with an array of practical and diverse activities organised.
The country has also joined a number of diplomatic activities of political parties in Southeast Asia, including those between them and their international partners, he added.
The official also emphasised Vietnam's relations with countries in Asia, Europe, America and Latin America, which have been fostered through phone talks, meetings, visits and experience exchanges.
Le Hoai Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations. (Photo: VNA)Asked about difficulties and challenges to Party diplomacy in the year, Trung said the biggest obstacle lies with the complex regional and international situation, including the fierce competitions between powers.
The problem is how to maintain the policy of independence, self-reliance and multilateralisation and diversification of relations in that context, consolidate an environment of peace and security, mobilise external resources to serve national development, and maintain the country’s development achievements, he pointed out.
Trung, however, firmly believed that Vietnam will overcome all the headwinds to reap greater achievements next year.
According to the official, priorities of Party diplomacy in 2023 will be given to realising the master plan approved by the Politburo and the Secretariat relating to the implementation of Directive No. 32-CT/TW dated February 18, 2019 on enhancing and improving the efficiency of Party diplomacy in the new situation.
He emphasised the significance of improving the forecasting capacity, adopting suitable policies and solutions in a timely manner to respond to changes, and raising the efficiency of coordination between relevant forces.
Trung said the leadership plays an important part in all the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, saying leaders should be well aware of the main viewpoint agreed at the 13th National Party Congress that is to build a comprehensive, modern diplomatic sector with the three pillars./.