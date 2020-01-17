Party economic commission urged to raise strategic proposals
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 17 asked the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission to continue making strategic proposals to contribute to promoting the nation’s economic growth in 2020.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 17 asked the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission to continue making strategic proposals in order to contribute to promoting the nation’s economic growth in 2020.
Addressing a Hanoi conference to review the commission’s operation in 2019 and discuss its working orientations in 2020, PM Phuc, who is also a Politburo member, urged the commission to work out solutions to minimise negative effects of climate change; boost industrialization, sea-based and regional economy; restructure State-owned enterprises; develop collective-economic and special economic zone models; and fully tap opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
He also requested the commission to map out strategic plans for issues related to land and natural resources management, public finance and smart urban management, urban planning, foreign policy, and multilateral relations.
The leader praised the commission for great efforts and contributions to the nation’s comprehensive development in 2019, saying that its operations have met increasing requirements of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.
Preparing a 10-year strategy and a 5-year plan is very important, he said, stressing that it is necessary to have a long-term vision which enables the country to make the most of the opportunities and trends in the world, towards developing rapidly and sustainably.
Speaking at the event, head of the commission Nguyen Van Binh stressed that his agency has made many innovations and achieved various significant results.
It has carried out drastically, concertedly and effectively tasks assigned by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, contributing to strengthening the effectiveness of the Party’s leadership, as well as the country's socio-economic development achievements in 2019, and creating a foundation for Vietnam’s long-term development in the future, Binh said.
Guidelines submitted by the commission to the Politburo for approval are all on strategic issues, which help the country not only overcome difficulties and challenges but also take advantage of opportunities and build a solid foundation to turn Vietnam into a nation with developed industry and prosperity by 2045./.