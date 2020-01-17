Politics Vietnamese Ambassador meets Ukrainian friendship official Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan held a working session with Chairman of the Ukraine - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Bragar Evgeni Vadimovich in Kiev on January 15.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Russia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 16 sent a message of congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

Politics Int’l, NGOs meet ahead of Lunar New Year festival A gathering of diplomatic representative agencies, international and foreign non-governmental organisations was held in Hanoi on January 16, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders hold phone talks Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on January 16, on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties.