Politics Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Indian state Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has presented a decision to appoint Velagapudi Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director at Kcp Ltd, as the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Tamil Nadu state.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates Gabonese Republic’s new PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 18 extended his congratulations to Alain Claude Bilie By Nze on being appointed as Prime Minister of the Gabonese Republic.

Politics Foreign Minister holds talks with Portuguese counterpart Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on January 18 held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on January 17 - 19.