Politics CPV delegation works with Japanse political parties, agencies A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) has had meetings with representatives from a number of political parties, agencies and localities in Japan.

Politics Vietnam calls for budget guarantee for UN development system Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called for international efforts to ensure financing for the UN development system’s operation during a debate of the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee on October 14 in New York.

Politics Public Security Minister visits Cuba Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam concluded a three-day official visit to Cuba on October 14.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard enjoys fruitful int’l cooperation The Vietnam Coast Guard has exerted great efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against violations and crimes at sea, and actively expanded international cooperation with countries having strong law enforcement forces at sea and partners.