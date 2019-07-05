Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (middle) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee convened its regular meeting in Hanoi on July 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.After hearing a report of the Government’s Party Committee on orientations to perfect institutions and policies, and improve the quality and efficiency of foreign investment attraction and use by 2030, the Politburo decided to issue a resolution on this issue.The Politburo issued a new directive on further enhancing the leadership and instruction of drug prevention and control work in the new situation, replacing Directive No. 21-CT/TW dated March 26, 2008, based on a proposal of the Central Public Security Party Committee, assessments of relevant agencies, the outcomes of the 10-year implementation of Directive 21 and urgent needs at the present.The Politburo agreed to issue a new decision on tasks, functions and organisation of the Communist Review, a magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam, to replace Decision No. 109-QD/TW dated June 28, 2012.The Politburo also made decisions on some officials under its management on the basis of the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation. -VNA