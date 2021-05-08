Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets voters in Hanoi
Candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly (NA) of Hanoi's constituency No. 1, including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on May 8 held a meeting with local voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts in both in-person and online forms.
After listening to voters’ opinions and aspirations, the candidates pledged that if selected, they will work hard and regularly meet people to understand their aspirations.
They highlighted their own action plans, focusing on promoting the role of people’s representatives, protecting the interests of people, and engaging in deciding important issues of the country and actively supervising the implementation of laws and operations of the State, Government and local administrations.
They affirmed that in any position, they will always work hard to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people, becoming an example in abiding by the Party's policies, the Constitution and the State's laws.
Voters at the meeting spoke highly of the action plans of the candidates, while giving their opinions on many issues such as the national construction strategy towards 2025, 2030 and 2045, Party building and purification, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, gender equality, COVID-19 prevention and control, the improvement of health care and education quality, environmental protection, and social welfare.
They showed their hope that the 15th NA will strengthen its supervision over important programmes and projects, and put forward stronger measures to boost socio-economic development.
On behalf of candidates in the constituency, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the voters for contributing their opinions.
He said that from a war-torn country, Vietnam has risen to the highest position ever in the international arena. However, there are much to do in the future, especially amid COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The Party leader called on the whole Party and people to stay united, promoting the national long-lasting tradition to further develop.
He also stressed the need for officials and NA deputies to work hard to complete their assigned tasks./.