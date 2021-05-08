Politics Voters in An Giang pin high hope on candidates for upcoming elections Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and other candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the An Giang provincial People’s Council for the 2021-2026 tenure had a meeting with constituents in the Mekong Delta province’s Chau Thanh district on May 7.

Politics Front leaders inspect election preparations in Ninh Binh, Quang Tri Inspection delegations from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 7 held working sessions with the election committees in the northern province of Ninh Binh and central province of Quang Tri regarding the preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for 2021-2026 .