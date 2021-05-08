Other candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly of Hanoi’s constituency No. 1 joined the Party chief to meet voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts in both in-person and online forms.

After listening to voters’ opinions and aspirations, the candidates pledged that if selected, they will work hard and regularly meet people to understand their aspirations.

They affirmed that in any position, they will always work hard to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people, becoming an example in abiding by the Party's policies, the Constitution and the State's laws.

Voters at the meeting spoke highly of the action plans of the candidates. They showed their hope that the 15th NA will strengthen its supervision over important programmes and projects, and put forward stronger measures to boost socio-economic development.

On behalf of candidates in the constituency, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the voters for contributing their opinions.

The Party leader called on the whole Party and people to stay united, promoting the national long-lasting tradition to further develop.

He also stressed the need for officials and NA deputies to work hard to complete their assigned tasks.

Also on May 8, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met voters in Can Tho city’s constituency No. 1.

The Government leader urged the city to work out prompt policies to tap local potential of land, human resources, and historical tradition. The Prime Minister said the Mekong Delta and Can Tho city in particular need to evaluate the local transportation system with focus on Can Tho city.

It is important to develop internal waterways because it is a strength of the city and the region, he said, adding that the government is mobilizing local resources to build a highway connecting Can Tho and Ca Mau and another highway from Can Tho to Cambodia.

The Prime Minister asked the local Party Committee and administration to work closely with social organizations and the public to effectively prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety for the upcoming elections of the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils./.

VNA