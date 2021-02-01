Politics Fight against corruption is far from over: Party General Secretary The fight against corruption is far from over and it remains an arduous and fierce task, newly-re-elected Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told a press conference announcing the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi on February 1.

Politics Congress resolution eyes developed country status for Vietnam by mid-21st century The resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, adopted at the event’s closing session on February 1 morning, targets that Vietnam will become a socialist-oriented developed country by the mid-21st century.

Politics 13th National Party Congress a complete success: Top leader The 13th National Party Congress was a success and concluded two days earlier than scheduled, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a press briefing on February 1 following the congress’s closure.