Party General Secretary pledges to complete assigned tasks
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked delegates at the 13th National Party Congress for their trust and electing the new Party Central Committee - the supreme organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam between two congresses - during his remarks on February 1.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the closing session of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked delegates at the 13th National Party Congress for their trust and electing the new Party Central Committee - the supreme organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam between two congresses - during his remarks on February 1.
On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, he pledged to exert every effort to overcome difficulties and complete their tasks and carry forward the revolutionary achievements already reaped.
The committee will work together with the entire Party and the people to promote the glorious traditions and valuable experience of the Party and the nation, strengthen solidarity, and improve political mettle and working capacity, the leader said.
He also highlighted the determination to complete the resolution adopted at the freshly-concluded 13th National Party Congress, meeting the requirements of the revolution in the new period as well as the aspirations of the entire Party, army, and people.
The leader called for more support from former revolutionaries, former leaders of the Party, State, and Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, agencies, ministries, soldiers, Vietnamese people at home and abroad, and international friends to help them fulfill assigned tasks.
He also extended his greetings to revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, distinguished guests, delegates, compatriots both at home and abroad, soldiers and international friends on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
The 13th National Party Congress concluded successfully on February 1 after more than seven working days.
In its first plenum, the 13th Party Central Committee elected Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the 12th Party Central Committee, as General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee at very high consensus./.