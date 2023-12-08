Party General Secretary receives Belarusian Prime Minister
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Hanoi on December 8, expressing the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s readiness to enhance ties with political parties of Belarus.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong ̣(R) and Belarusian PM Roman Golovchenko at the meeting in Hanoi on December 8 (Photo: VNA)
The host leader appreciated the Belarusian Government and people’s assistance for Vietnam throughout different periods in history, affirming that despite changes in the world, the two countries have still maintained their traditional relations and promoted cooperation in training human resources for Vietnam.
Vietnam’s foreign policy is independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, he stated, noting that the country always attaches importance to developing and consolidating relations with traditional friends, including Belarus, and progressive forces in the world.
The Party leader recalled the assistance that former Soviet Union, including Belarus, gave to Vietnam, asking the Belarusian Government to continue providing favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study, and work in the country.
Highly valuing the outcomes of Golovchenko’s talks and meetings with Vietnamese leaders, General Secretary Trong noted the progress in the two countries’ relations and expressed his belief that the PM’s official visit will create a new impetus for the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the time ahead.
He also suggested some major orientations and measures for promoting bilateral ties to a new level, adding that the CPV is ready to foster cooperation with political parties of Belarus.
For his part, PM Golovchenko highlighted the Belarusian Government and people’s impression of General Secretary Trong when the Party leader visited his country in the past, and that they consider the General Secretary as a great friend of Belarus.
He informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh and offered congratulations on Vietnam’s enormous achievements gained over the past years.
He said he believes that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Trong, the Vietnamese people will obtain even greater achievements in national construction and development.
Belarus always treasures the traditional friendship between the two countries and views Vietnam as a leading partner in Southeast Asia, the PM affirmed, stressing that his country attaches importance to the cooperation between its political parties and the CPV, which is an important channel for stepping up the countries’ relations.
Sharing his host’s view on the strides in bilateral relations, Golovchenko agreed with the major measures that should be taken to develop substantive ties, including in trade.
At the meeting, General Secretary Trong presented the Belarusian PM with his book on the building and development of Vietnam’s comprehensive and modern diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo”./.