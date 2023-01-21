Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks during a Tet visit to the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hanoi on January 19. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)



In his letter, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated the Vietnamese people on their glorious victories and enormous achievements, expressing his belief that under the judicious and clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam , led by General Secretary Trong, the Vietnamese people will obtain even greater accomplishments in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress to realise the goal of rich people and a strong, democratic, equal, and civilised country and firmly progress towards socialism.



He noted that he is proud of the Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, which have become a priceless and rare asset of the two peoples and been reinforced and developing substantively in all fields.



The Lao Party, State, and people sincerely thank their Vietnamese counterparts for their great, precious, effective, and timely assistance in the spirit of comradeship, fraternity, and faithfulness, the Lao leader noted, wishing bilateral relations forever green and sustainable.



On this occasion, CPV General Secretary Trong has also received New Year greetings from General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and President of the country Kim Jong-un, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and his wife, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang, Vice President of China Wang Qishan, Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, Chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle Megawati Sukarnoputri, along with leaders of many other countries, political parties, international organisations, and the diplomatic corps in Vietnam./.

