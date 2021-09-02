On September 2 in the Ba Dinh Square of Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Since the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 1930, the reality has proved that the correct and clear-sighted leadership of the Party is the decisive factor in every victory and miracle of the Vietnamese revolution.



The Party’s coming into being on February 3, 1930, is a great turning point in the history of the country’s revolution.



Only 15 years later, the Party made the first miracle with the success of the August Revolution in 1945, and subsequently the resistance wars to liberate and defend the nation.

The decisive role of the CPV in the victory came from the development and completion of viewpoints on national liberation revolution and the selection of the revolutionary methods and forms suitable to the reality.



Another factor contributing to the success of the August Revolution was the art of analysing and forecasting the situation and opportunities, and the preparation of forces.



On August 16, 1945, the National Congress was held and it issued a resolution on wresting back the administration in the whole country. Only in two weeks from August 14-28, people across the country successfully finished the August Revolution.



On September 2 in the Ba Dinh Square of Hanoi, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the first administration of the farmer and worker class in Southeast Asia.

The all-sided growth of the Party was shown in the leadership over great victories of two resistant wars in 30 years from 1945-1975. Notably, the Dien Bien Phu Victory shook the whole world, while the historical Ho Chi Minh Campaign led to the complete liberation of the south and the national reunification.



In parallel with the leadership over the anti-US war, the Party also led the north in overcoming war aftermaths and recover socio-economic development, bringing the north to socialism.



It can be seen that the Party had its hallmarks in the whole path to national independence and freedom, and this is also a reason why the Party is closely attaching to the people.

Following the national reunification, the Party leadership focused to the economic recovery and the war against invaders in two parts of the country’s border, safeguarding the national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



In 1986, the Party launched “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy, opening up an important era in socialism building in Vietnam, helping the country get out of an economic crisis into a developing country with orientations to industrialisation and modernisation, deeply integrating into the world and raising the country’s position in the region and the world.

To date, Vietnam has become a country with a population of nearly 100 million and a yearly per capita income of 2,800 USD, joining almost all of the international organisations, becoming an active and responsible member of the international community. On the basis of the great achievements, it is no exaggeration to say that Vietnam has never before enjoyed such a stature, potential, position and prestige as it is today.



The reality has proved that the Party has shown strong performance in completing its mission in the revolution leadership, deserving trust and expectation of people.

It can be said that in Vietnam, no other political force has such mettle, wisdom, experience, prestige and capacity as the CPV to lead the country through all the difficulties and challenges, bringing the Vietnamese revolution from one victory to another./.

