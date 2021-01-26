Politics Press release on opening session of 13th National Party Congress A total 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.

Politics Party’s role in building agricultural policy highlighted Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung has underlined the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in building policies for agricultural development, as well as the decisive contributions by the agriculture sector to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2020.

Politics New, outstanding issues in national development orientations for next decade Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.

Politics Congratulations come pouring in for 13th National Party Congress As of January 22, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) that officially opened in Hanoi on January 26 had received 215 messages of congratulations.