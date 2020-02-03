Politics French politician highly values Vietnam’s integration achievements Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has gained remarkable economic growth and international integration achievements, said a French politician.

Politics PM visits book exhibition marking Party’s founding anniversary Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited a book exhibition at the National Library of Vietnam which commemorates the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 3.

Politics Congratulations flow in on Party’s 90th founding anniversary The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) have sent congratulatory messages to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary.

Politics Meeting celebrates Party’s 90th founding anniversary The 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam took place in Hanoi with the participation of leaders, former leaders of the Party, State, and revolutionary veterans.