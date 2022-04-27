Videos Vietnam sends military engineers to join UN missions Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border localities look to strengthen cooperation A meeting between secretaries of the Party Committees of the Vietnamese northern border provinces of Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, and China’s Yunnan province took place virtually on April 27.

Politics Central anti-corruption committee discusses settlement of corruption cases The Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption held a meeting in Hanoi on April 27 to discuss cases that it has followed and define tasks for the time to come.