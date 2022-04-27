Party information-education commission leader busy in Laos
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.
The same day, Nghia also met with leaders and staff of Unitel Company, a joint venture of Viettel and Lao Asia Telecom.
At his working session with Pasaxon newspaper, the official news agency of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the State of Laos, Nghia expressed his belief that the newspaper will successfully complete its task of popularising the policies, viewpoints and orientations given by the Lao Party and State. He said he hopes the newspaper will continue to renovate itself and strengthen the application of high technologies to become a multimedia agency.
Visiting Unitel company, Nghia congratulated the firm on its achievements after 10 years of investment in Laos. He advised Viettel in general and Unitel in particular to improve the quality of their services to clinch their position and trademark in Laos.
Meeting officials at the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country, Nghia showed a hope that they will continue to help foster connections between the two nations, while promoting the patriotism tradition, solidarity and mutual support and heading to the homeland.
During his Lao trip, Nghia also visited officials and soldiers of Army Corp 11 under the Ministry of National Defence who are assisting Laos in operating the new National Assembly building, a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam to Laos. He also worked with leaders of Luang Prabang province and the Vietnamese Consul General and Vietnamese community there./.