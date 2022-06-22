Politics Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen relations The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on June 22 to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency June 22.

Politics Vice President hails cooperation between Thailand's Udon Thani and Vietnamese localities Governor of Udon Thani province of Thailand Sayam Sirimongkol expressed his wish for increasing cooperation with Vietnamese localities, particularly in economy and culture, at a meeting with visiting Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 22.

Politics Dak Nong works to strengthen ties with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has made efforts to further foster its cooperation and friendship with the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri over the past years.