Party Inspection Commission disciplines individuals, collectives
At the 16th meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued a disciplinary warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, during its 16th meeting that took place from June 20-22.
The commission concluded that the board violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision, letting the Council of Members and some individuals violate Party regulations and the State’s laws on production, business and investment.
Such violations have caused severe consequences, and negatively affected production and business, as well as the prestige of the Party organisation and the group as well.
Le Minh Chuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Council of Members; and Dang Thanh Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, member of the council and General Director; and Nguyen Ngoc Co, Deputy General Director, and former member of the Party Committee of Vinacomin, also received warnings.
Phan Xuan Thuy, member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director, got a reprimand.
At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also looked into violations by the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the central province of Phu Yen (2015-2020 term), and by the Party delegation to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (2016-2021 tenure).
It gave warnings to the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the HCM City Construction Department, and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Office of the municipal People’s Committee (2015-2020 term).
Vo Van Hoan, member of the municipal Party Committee and member of the Party delegation to and Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former head of the Office of the municipal People’s Committee, was reprimanded.
The commission proposed the Politburo consider disciplinary measures against the Party delegation to the HCM City People’s Committee (2016-2021 tenure) and Nguyen Thanh Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Economic Commission, former Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee./.