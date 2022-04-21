At the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission meted out disciplinary measures against many officials during its 14th meeting on April 19-20.

In an announcement issued on April 21, the committee said it gave a warning to the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) of the 2015-2020 tenure for its lack of responsibility, violation of the principle of democratic centralism, and lax leadership, inspection and supervision, which created conditions for the executive council, inspection board and many officials and Party members to violate regulations of the Party and laws of the State in signing investment contracts, mobilising capital, raising charter capital and organising the annual congress.



The commission proposed the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against Diep Dung, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of Saigon Co.op, for his violation of regulations and laws, causing huge property losses to Saigon Co-op and affecting the prestige of the Party organisation as well as Saigon Co.op.



Besides, the commission issued warnings against Nguyen Thanh Nhan, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee, former member of the Board of Directors and former General Director, along with disciplinary measures on a number of other officials of Saigon Co.op.



Also at the meeting, the commission agreed to expel from the Party Le Nguyen Thanh Danh, former Vice Secretary and former Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and Ngo Hieu Toan, Deputy Director of the Finance Department of Binh Thuan province.



Disciplinary warnings have also been issued against Le Tuan Phong, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan, and Nguyen Tran Nam, former Deputy Minister of Construction.



Reprimands have been given to Deputy Inspector General Dang Cong Huan and Deputy State Auditor General Vu Van Hoa for their violations in directing inspection, the settlement of denunciations, and the auditing work in Binh Thuan.



The commission proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, the Party delegation at the Binh Thuan provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures, and a number of officials including two former secretaries of the provincial Party Committee Huynh Van Ti and Nguyen Manh Hung; two former Vice Secretaries of the provincial Party Committee and former Chairmen of the provincial People's Committee Le Tien Phuong and Nguyen Ngoc Hai; and former Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Luong Van Hai.



It has also suggested the Secretariat issue disciplinary measures against several former officials of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa for their violations of the Party’s and the State’s regulations while providing consultations for the provincial People’s Committee in the issuance of decisions regarding the Cuu Long Son Tu spiritual eco-tourism site and the Vinh Trung villa project.



Reprimand was given to Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh for his lack of responsibility and supervision related to the proposal on reducing the time of serving imprisonment for Phan Sao Nam which violated regulations of the Party, laws of the State, regulations of the Ministry of Public Security, while a warning was meted out to Major General Tong Manh Chinh, former Director of Hospital 30-4 under the Ministry of Public Security for his violation of regulations on the bidding and procurement of medical equipment, and health insurance payment.



A number of former leaders of the northern province of Ninh Binh were reprimanded for their violations of regulations on construction and investment management.



The commission also looked into violations and wrongdoings at Van Xuan General Export-Import Corporation during the building and implementation of working regulations, the leadership, inspection and supervision over the management of corporate capital, and the fulfillment of assigned tasks./.



