Party inspections must be comprehensive, cautious: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said on November 27 that Party inspection and supervision work must be carried out regularly, comprehensively, openly, democratically, and cautiously.
Speaking at a national conference on the work held in Hanoi by the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, he called for more all-round inspections of the degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle.
Due attention must be paid to officials who are corrupt as well as to issues of public concern, the leader asked.
He highlighted the role of all-level Party Committees, particularly leaders, in the task, and asked the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission to closely monitor the performance of lower-level inspection boards in this regard.
Party inspection and supervision work should be conducted in tandem with auditing, investigations, prosecutions, and settlements, Trong said, suggesting mechanisms to promote the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, the media, press agencies, and the people in inspection and supervision work.
The most important job is to further improve the skills of inspection officials who should be able to meet requirements and tasks in the new circumstances, he said, adding that the fight against bad deeds must take place right in agencies and among inspection officials.
Inspection and supervision work are a leadership method and a task of the Party, and all Party organisations and officials match the Party’s discipline, the leader stressed.
He ordered the further building and perfecting of regulations of the Party and the laws of the State to improve the quality and efficiency of inspection and supervision work.
The Inspection Commission reported that over the past tenure, all-level Party Committees and organisations and inspection boards conducted inspections of millions of Party members and disciplined more than 87,000, including high-ranking Party and State leaders and officers in the armed forces, both retired and active.
This reflects the political resolve of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, as well as the mettle of the inspection sector in rectifying and building a pure and strong Party, the Inspection Commission’s report said.
Trong said all-level inspection commissions have played a significant role in anti-corruption, making it a major task and an important part of the inspection and supervision work.
He also lauded the performance of inspection officials, particularly members of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, in clarifying complex cases and providing advice for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat regarding settlement work./.