Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions foster cooperation The Commission for Information and Education of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on April 25 agreed to enhance cooperation in 2022-2026.

Politics Women play crucial role in Vietnamese, Cuban revolutions: officials The role of Vietnamese and Cuban women in their respective countries’ revolutions was highlighted during recent meetings between a visiting delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and senior officials of Cuba.

Politics Seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange: Inheriting, multiplying friendship Continuing activities within the framework of the seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, in the afternoon of April 23, Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a welcome ceremony for a delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army led by his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe at Ta Lung International Border Gate, Quang Hoa district of Cao Bang province.