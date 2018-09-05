Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is welcomed at Vnukovo 2 airport (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong reviews the guard of honour at Vnukovo 2 airport in Moscow on September 5 (Photo: VNA)

The Party leader and Russian officials at the welcome ceremony at Vnukovo 2 airport in Moscow on September 5 (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong arrived at Vnukovo 2 airport in Moscow at noon on September 5, starting an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.An official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese Party leader was held at the airport.This is the first visit by the highest-ranking leader of Vietnam to Russia since the reelection of President Putin in March this year.The visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong aims to reiterate Vietnam’s consistent policy of considering Russia a partner of leading priority and deepening the comprehensive strategic partner with Russia in a substantive and effective manner.The Vietnamese Party leader is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev immediately after his arrival.-VNA