Party leader chairs Central Military Commission’s meeting
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission chaired a meeting of Central Military Commission in Hanoi on November 30.
-
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting reviews the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2020 and discussed the duties for next year (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose for a photo with delegates attending the meeting (Photo: VNA)