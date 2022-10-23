Politics Southeastern region should become Vietnam’s strongest development engine: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 requested the Southeastern region to make efforts to become the locomotive and the strongest development engine of Vietnam while presiding over a Politburo conference.

Politics Congratulations to Italian Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her taking office as Prime Minister of Italy.

Politics PM makes recommendations for upcoming congress of War Veterans Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 met with the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) Central Committee to discuss the preparation for the association’s 7th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure.