Party leader congratulates Congo on Independence Day
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 14 cabled a message of congratulations to President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-N’guesso on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence Day (August 15, 1960-2020).
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Nationals Abroad Jean Claude Gakosso./.