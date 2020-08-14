Politics National mourning for former Party leader held in localities National mourning for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his homeprovince of Thanh Hoa on August 14.

Politics PM sends sympathy to DPRK counterpart over flood damage Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of sympathy to his Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) counterpart Kim Tok Hun over serious damage caused by recent floods in the country.

Politics Fatherland Front leader receives Lao counterpart Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 14 for Saysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Standing Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction.

Politics Prime Minister congratulates new DPRK Premier Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Tok Hun on his appointment as new Premier of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).