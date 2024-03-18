Politics Diplomacy helps mobilise external resources for socio-economic development: minister Foreign affairs and diplomacy have played a pioneering role in mobilising external resources to serve the country's socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a question and answer session at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 31st sitting on March 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Disciplinary measures against Party officials in Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission scruntinised violations of and proposed disciplinary actions be taken against officials of the Party Committees of Vinh Phuc and Quang Ngai provinces, at its 38th session in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics Finance Minister fields questions by National Assembly Standing Committee Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc cleared up questions regarding the management and monitoring of insurance business raised by legislators at the ongoing 31st session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on March 18.