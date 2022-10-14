Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in social affairs Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Hanoi on October 13.

Politics President asks HCM City to quickly address people’s urgent issues President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged Ho Chi Minh City to focus on solving issues that has drawn great public concerns, especially those related to planning, during a working session with the municipal People's Committee on October 13.

Politics Vice President delivers speech, holds bilateral meetings at CICA Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivered a speech at the plenary session of the sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan on October 13, and engaged in bilateral meetings with some heads of delegations on the sidelines of the event.