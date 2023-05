Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 15 called on delegates to a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership , making it purer and stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.In his opening remarks, the leader stressed that the meeting is significant to the realisation of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, saying it offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the 2021-2026 tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.Regarding a report reviewing the leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and some key tasks till the end of the tenure, the Party chief said it touches upon the domestic and global situation objectively and comprehensively since the 13th National Party Congress, which has experienced more rapid, unusual developments, and more difficulties and complexities as compared with the forecast as well as the corresponding period of previous terms.The report also pointed to outstanding advantages, main shortcomings and their causes and lessons on the leadership in Party building and rectification and socio-economic development, among other fields, he continued.It included analysis on the domestic and global situation from now till the end of the tenure, and major tasks for the second half of the term, the leader added.Trong urged the committee members to uphold their sense of responsibility and democracy to contribute opinions on the report, and raise proposals on specific contents and issues that need supplements, amendments and clarification, if any.