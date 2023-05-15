The three-day meeting is significant to the realization of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

It offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called on delegates to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership, making it purer and stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.

During the meeting, the committee will cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and the Secretariat.

In this regard, the General Secretary said, the confidence vote is intended to better materialize the Party central committee’s guidelines, policies, resolutions and conclusions on Party and political system building and rectification.

It also aimed at building a contingent of high-ranking Party officials, who have sufficient virtue and ability to perform their tasks, Trong said, urging the committee to ensure democracy, objectivity, publicity and transparency both in holding the vote and using its results./.

VNA