Videos Vietnam, US upgrade ties for peace, cooperation and sustainable development Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden announced that the two sides had adopted a joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development at a press conference following their talks in Hanoi on September 10 evening.

Videos Former imperial capital moves to cut plastic waste Tourism has contributed to the overall growth of Vietnam’s economy over recent years, but its development has at times been accompanied by an increase in plastic waste at tourist sites. In a bid to limit the amount of plastic waste generated, the former imperial capital of Hue has introduced a Code of Conduct for both local residents and visitors.

Videos Party leader chairs welcome ceremony for US President ​ Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired an official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10 afternoon.

Videos Quang Nam promoting inland tourism Quang Nam has set a target of welcoming 12 million tourists by 2025, with half being foreign visitors. To that end, all local tourism offerings are expected to improve in quality, including tours to remote and inland areas.