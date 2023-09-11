Party leader holds talks with US President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong holds talks with visiting US President Joseph Biden in Hanoi on September 10.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.
See more
Vietnam, US upgrade ties for peace, cooperation and sustainable development
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden announced that the two sides had adopted a joint statement on elevating the Vietnam-US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development at a press conference following their talks in Hanoi on September 10 evening.
Former imperial capital moves to cut plastic waste
Tourism has contributed to the overall growth of Vietnam’s economy over recent years, but its development has at times been accompanied by an increase in plastic waste at tourist sites. In a bid to limit the amount of plastic waste generated, the former imperial capital of Hue has introduced a Code of Conduct for both local residents and visitors.
Party leader chairs welcome ceremony for US President
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired an official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10 afternoon.
Quang Nam promoting inland tourism
Quang Nam has set a target of welcoming 12 million tourists by 2025, with half being foreign visitors. To that end, all local tourism offerings are expected to improve in quality, including tours to remote and inland areas.
Co Lao ethnic group preserving cultural traits
A ritual was recently reenacted in Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province for local people to express their gratitude to the gods and their ancestors for blessing them with good weather and bountiful crops. It was previously included on the list of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritage.