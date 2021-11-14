Politics Vietnamese representative re-elected to International Law Commission Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao was re-elected to the International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-2027 tenure on November 12 with 145 out of 191 votes, ranking fourth among 11 candidates from Asia-Pacific.

Politics National Assembly concludes second session The 15th National Assembly wrapped up its second session on November 13 morning after adopting a resolution on Q&A activities during the second session, and a resolution of the second session.

Politics Vietnam, India convene 11th political consultation, eighth strategic dialogue Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Riva Ganguly Das co-chaired the 11th political consultation and the eighth strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministries via videoconference on November 12.

Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on central budget allocation plan for 2022 The 15th National Assembly (NA), on November 13, approved a resolution on the central budget allocation plan for 2022 as part of its ongoing second sitting, with 473 out of 475 legislators voting yes.