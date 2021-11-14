Party leader joins great unity festival in Hanoi's Yen So commune
Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on November 14 participated in the National Great Unity Festival at Village 5 of Yen So commune in Hanoi's outlying district of Hoai Duc.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (middle, front) attends the National Great Unity Festival in Yen So commune (Photo: VNA)
The event also drew Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien, head of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh, among others.
Addressing the festival, Party leader Trong expressed his delight to join locals in the festival, which aims to build, reinforce and develop the people's right to mastery and enhance the strength of the great national unity bloc as well as enhance the role of the VFF in the new period.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the event (Photo: VNA)
He underlined that this year, the festival carries a special meaning when the whole Party, people and military are joining hands in pushing back COVID-19 and implementing the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and Party congresses at all levels.
He lauded the achievements that the Party Organisation, administration and locals of Yen So commune have made so far, making it one of the 50 outstanding new-style rural areas of the city and among 27 best communes nationwide in the field. Last year, Yen So was recognised as an advanced new-style rural area, he noted, adding that in the first nine months of this year, the locality’s total income is estimated at over 500 billion VND (over 22 million USD), while annual per capita income of locals 68 million VND (3,000 USD) in 2021, higher than the average level of Hanoi.
Meanwhile, 95.3 percent of local households have become cultural families, and all of the nine villages have received the title of “Cultural village”. The commune has no poor households.
The Party leader showed his pleasure at the high spirit of mutual support and solidarity of local residents in Village 5 in economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control.
He asked local authorities to continue promoting the achievements, while exerting efforts to speed up the implementation of the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and Party congresses at all levels, encouraging local residents to strengthen solidarity and complete all local socio-economic and socio-cultural targets.
General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong joins the National Great Unity Festival at Village 5 of Yen So commune in Hanoi's outlying district of Hoai Duc (Photo: VNA)
He also reminded the commune to mobilise resources to support pandemic-hit people and work together to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19.
Earlier, the Party chief and delegates offered incense at Phap Vu Pagoda and planted trees at Yen So commune's cultural house.
On the occasion, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, President of the of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien and head of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung presented gifts to Yen So commune, and 11 outstanding families and 10 poor households hit by COVID-19./.