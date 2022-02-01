Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (first, right) extends New Year greetings to Hanoi people (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made a Tet visit to officials and people of Hanoi on the eve of the Lunar New Year (January 31), during which he said Hanoi should strive to lead the country in all aspects, deserving its status as the national political, administrative centre.



Hailing the capital city’s efforts and achievements in the recent past, the Party leader said Hanoi needs a longer-term vision matching its role as the capital of the country.



The country has drafted a vision for development to 2025, 2030 and 2045, Hanoi should also work out a similar vision for its development and look even farther, he said.



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Party leader wished Hanoi people health, happiness and success.



Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung reported to the Party chief the city’s performance in implementing targets and tasks in 2021.



He highlighted a 2.92 percent growth in GRDP, and a surge of 12.3 percent in budget collection compared to the assigned figure. Political security and social order were maintained and national defence ensured, while good progress was made in the building of the Party and political system

Dung reported that despite a rise in COVID-19 cases at present, the city has been designed and implementing plans to quickly respond to every development of the pandemic, focusing on improving the capacity of the health sector, particularly at grassroots level.



He affirmed that the municipal Party organisation will strive to fulfil targets and tasks set by the municipal Party Committee’s 10 major working programmes to realise the resolutions off the 17th Party congress of the city and the 13th National Party Congress.



Hanoi will make efforts to fulfil all objectives and goals of the plans on socio-economic development, finance-budget and public investment in 2022, creating an impetus to successfully carry out the five-year plan for 2021-2025, Dung said./.







VNA