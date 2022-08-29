Party leader meets delegates to Red Cross Society’s national congress
The meeting between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and VRC delegates in Hanoi on August 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Honorary President of the 10th-tenure Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), on August 29 met with 80 delegates representing nearly 500 participants in the 11th VRC National Congress for the 2022 - 2027 tenure.
Founded in 1946, the VRC is currently a professional humanitarian organisation that gathers nearly 7.2 million cadres, members, and volunteers in 11,925 grassroots branches.
Through a wide range of activities, the VRC has so far delivered both spiritual and material assistance worth over 23 trillion VND (982 million USD) to tens of millions of disadvantaged people.
Extending his greetings to the delegates, Party General Secretary Trong highly valued efforts by all-level VRC branches to perform their duties amid numerous difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to successfully organise their congresses to prepare for the national event.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (front, fourth from right) and VRC delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He noted, for the next five years, the VRC needs to pay due attention to the apparatus and membership development, and its members should be fully aware of their responsibility to do their utmost to fulfill tasks.
Reputation is vital to the VRC, he emphasised, adding that its reputation comes from its cadres and members’ attitude, actions, self-improvement, and dedication to humanitarian activities, and from what its activities generate for poor people and society at large.
The Party leader requested the VRC further improve communications to encourage more humanitarian and charitable deeds while closely coordinating with Party and Government agencies and socio-political organisations to promote such efforts.
The success of those movements will make a substantial spiritual contribution to the building of a humane society, he added.
The 11th VRC National Congress for the 2022 - 2027 tenure is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on August 29 and 30./.