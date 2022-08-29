Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 29.

Politics Vientiane workshop highlights Vietnam – Laos special relationship A symposium highlighting the 60-year diplomatic relations and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Laos and Vietnam was held by the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Theory Council in Vientiane on August 29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Slovak Constitution Day marked in HCM City A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal chapter of the Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association (VSFA HCM City) to mark the 30th anniversary of Slovak Constitution Day (September 1).