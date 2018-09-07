General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chairman of A Just Russia (SR) party Sergey Mironov (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong received Chairman of A Just Russia (SR) party Sergey Mironov in Moscow on September 7, as part of his official visit to Russia.The SR leader welcomed the official visit to Russia by the CPV General Secretary and recalled his deep impression during his trip to Vietnam last April, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the CPV and the SR, which called for bilateral exchange and mutual consultation and support.Mironov suggested that legal consultative and assistance offices in Russia can provide free of charge legal assistance for Vietnamese nationals living and working in Russia if they request.He wished the visit of the CPV General Secretary a success and voiced his hope that the ties between the SR and the CPV will be further cemented in the interest of both nations.General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong noted that Vietnam and Russia have established a comprehensive strategic partnership and will mark the 25th year since they signed the treaty on basic principles of their friendship ties and 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2019 and 2020.He made clear that his visit this time aims to affirm the resolve to further deepen the close relationship between the people of the two countries.The Vietnamese party leader spoke highly of the principles and goals of the SR striving for a fair, free and equal society, and happiness for the people.He welcomed the SR leader’s proposal on legal assistance for Vietnamese nationals in Russia, and stressed that he will support what are beneficial to the two parties and people of the two countries.-VNA