Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 23rd session The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded on May 13 after 4.5 days of sitting.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to relations with Japan: diplomat Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu presented a copy of President Vo Van Thuong’s credentials to Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori on May 12.

Politics NA Standing Committee: HCM City expected to see breakthroughs in potential utilisation The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee scrutinised a draft resolution on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of its 23rd session in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics PM calls for IMO’s further support in maritime development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) continue its support to Vietnam in maritime development, particularly in management science and personnel training, at a reception for IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim in Hanoi on May 12.