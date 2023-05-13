Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly deputies of Hanoi met with voters in the capital city's Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on May 13 ahead of the 15th NA's fifth session.

After listening to a report on the response of ministries, sectors and the capital city to their opinions they gave during the last meeting, voters spoke highly of the responses and expressed their belief in the Party and State's orientations and policies.

Particularly, the constituents lauded the progress in the fight against corruption, with the strict settlement of many cases, thus increasing people's confidence in the Party's leadership. However, they said, stronger efforts were needed in the work in the time to come.

General Secretary Trong acquired all the ideas of the voters and pledged to send them to the NA for discussion.

He highlighted the Party and State's determination in the work. He said that in order to effectively prevent and combat corruption and negative phenomena, it is necessary to show strong performance in Party building and rectification, preventing the downgrade in political ideology, morality and lifestyle.

He said that the provincial steering committees for corruption and negative phenomena prevention and control should operate efficiently, mobilizing the engagement of all people in the work./.

VNA